EA Gauging Interest In Other Dead Space Remakes

Following the immense success with the remake of the original Dead Space, it appears Electronic Arts is gauging whether fans want to see remakes of the game’s sequel and threequel. The first remake was plastered among the highest-selling software in the US, taking up the second spot.

Gloomwood developer Dillon Rogers took to Twitter to mention that he got a survey asking him to gauge how interested he’d be in remakes of the other Dead Space entries. The other games came out in 2011 and 2013 respectively and it would be wise to bring more to the table and overhaul the games for the modern audience rather than expect fans to get done playing the remake just to later purchase a game from over a decade ago that isn’t quite as up-to-date.

The recent remake did have a new ending that better linked the first entry with its sequel, which always gave vibes that they weren’t done with the franchise just yet.

Pfft. The survey EA is sending out. On the wall – the writing. pic.twitter.com/o2f1OPC1zM — Dillon Rogers (@TafferKing451) February 25, 2023

