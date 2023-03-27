E3 Loses Ubisoft

March 27, 2023

Welp, E3 loses Ubisoft. The major gaming event has been on a rather sharp downward spiral as of late. Many developers would rather put together their own showcase or go elsewhere than attend the legacy event.

Despite Ubisoft’s commitment to attend the revamped version of E3, it seems they had a change of heart and decided to shift gears and hold a Ubisoft Forward Live event instead, according to VGC. What makes this a huge blow to the ReedPop-organized event is that without the Assassin’s Creed dev, the event has no headliners confirmed to attend.

Nintendo and Xbox are confirmed to be skipping, and Sony, well, they haven’t attended E3 in years. As E3 loses Ubisoft, it’s not looking like 2023 will be a great year for the revamped event.

Full Ubisoft Statement

“E3 has fostered unforgettable moments across the industry throughout the years. While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction, and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon.”

