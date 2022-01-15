  • Home
  • News
  • Dying Light 2 Won't Feature Cross-Play At Launch
Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 Won’t Feature Cross-Play At Launch

January 15, 2022 Gabriel Reisinger No Comments

During a recent developer Q&A, Techland lead game developer, Tymon Smektala, took to the spotlight to answer some burning questions about its upcoming 500-hour adventure, Dying Light 2: Stay Human. One such was whether we’d see full-on cross-play at launch.

According to Smektala (via MP1st), this simply won’t happen. Even playing with your friend on your PS5 while they’re getting their playtime on the PS4 won’t do any good.

All hope’s not lost, however, as Techland plans to add cross-play post-launch, but don’t foresee such a feature being a part of the 500-hour adventure when Dying Light 2 hits store shelves on February 4.

“This won’t be possible at the launch of the game, but we are working to make it possible after the launch.”

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

I'm PSX Extreme's managing editor and one of the first to nab a PS5 on the team. While not writing about PlayStation, I like to write about gaming as a whole and the entertainment industry. I still smash my head on a keyboard and words come out. Twitter | Send tips

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments