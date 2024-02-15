Don’t Expect Major Existing IP Releases Until Mid-2025

Sony might be taking a backseat until next year to release any hard-hitting game based on an existing and established IP until next year. The Japanese tech giant expects the PS5 sales to gradually decline as we near the five-year marker of the console’s life, and it wants to place a “greater emphasis on balance with profits.”

As discussed during Sony’s latest financial report (via VGC), president, COO, and CFO Hiroki Totoki touched on both the hardware and software side. While the gradual decline is a symptom of its current strategy to optimize sales, its first-party software remains on high-quality stuff and live-service stuff. Other projects are in development, but it doesn’t have plans to release any game to the level of Ragnarok or Spider-Man 2.

“Regarding first-party software, we aim to continue to focus on producing high-quality productions and producing live service games. But while major projects are currently under development, we do not plan to release any new major existing franchise titles next fiscal year like God of War: Ragnarok and Marvel Spider-Man 2.”

