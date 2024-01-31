Menu Close

Destiny 2 X Mass Effect Crossover Heading Our Way

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Bungie has teamed up with BioWare in order to bring us a crossover we never really thought we wanted — Destiny 2 and Mass Effect. The spacefaring adventures converge with premium and free cosmetics and items.

In a press release on Bungie’s website, the crossover will freely provide the Alliance Requisitions Bundle, which includes “Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate ship, and Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow.”

For those looking at throwing money in, there will be the Normandy Crew Bundle, which includes “Commander Shepard-inspired N7 armor set for Titans, a Garrus-inspired Vakarian set for Hunters, and a Liara-inspired Shadow Broker set for Warlocks.” Players can also get an Omni Strike finisher and the Flux Dance emote for Silver.

We can join the Normandy crew in Destiny 2 on February 13.

What do you think? Does this crossover interest you? Let us know below!

