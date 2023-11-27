Death Stranding 2 Likely Headed To TGA 2023

The Game Awards is drawing closer and it looks like Death Stranding 2, the sequel to the much-conflicted original, might be planning a new trailer debuting during the ceremony. Last year, the game’s debut trailer was showcased during TGA, so it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch.

Okami Games shared on Twitter a since-deleted reply from the official TGA Twitter to series creator Hideo Kojima claiming that he’s mixing something. Considering the buddy-buddy nature of host and TGA organizer Geoff Keighley and the game dev, it wouldn’t be too out there to anticipate.

Some think it could Kojima’s Xbox exclusive game in the works, but others feel that wouldn’t be the case as it feels more right to announce more during an actual Xbox Games Showcase rather than TGA. Of course, it is the biggest games ceremony post-E3, so anything can really happen when it kicks off on December 7.

Official account for #TheGameAwards teasing a new Kojima trailer. Probably Death Stranding 2. pic.twitter.com/UDEeGcktYT — Okami Games (@Okami13_) November 24, 2023

What do you think? Is Death Stranding 2’s new trailer dropping during The Game Awards this year? Is it the Xbox exclusive? Let us know below!