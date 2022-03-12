  • Home
Dead Space Remake Set Up For 2023 Release

March 12, 2022 Gabe Reisinger No Comments

Fans have been ready for the upcoming Dead Space remake for quite some time, even before it was made official. Well, it seems we have a bit more of a wait. Now, it looks like we won’t see the remade Necromorph-slaying adventures for ourselves until sometime in 2023.

Earlier this month, fans got to bear witness to a Dead Space remake livestream showcasing audio design by EA Motive, the developer behind the title. 

“We’re going to be heads down now working on the game, taking some time to review all the thoughts, theories, and suggestions you’ve all shared with us. We look forward to showing you how you’ve helped shape the game next year when we’re further in development!”

