Dbrand Taunts Sony To Sue After Custom PS5 Faceplate Reveal

As the title of this post suggests, we’re now the global leaders in PS5 Faceplates.

Sue us, Sony.

This project has been in the works since just before we told you not to buy PlayStation 5 skins. Spoiler alert: this is why we told you not to buy PlayStation 5 skins.

After moving a few more chess pieces through four dimensions, we added a new production line to our plastic injection molding facility and got to work. The skills we’ve refined through the past few years of developing the Grip Case has uniquely positioned our organization to create OEM-grade Faceplates: ones with all of the precision, attention to detail, and needlessly elaborate packaging that you’ve come to expect from dbrand.

We’ll be entering mass production on PS5 Faceplates by year’s end. However, we won’t be accepting orders until we have stock at our Toronto HQ, ready to ship. If CD Projekt RED has taught us anything, it’s that selling products before they’re finished is a bad idea.

If you’re among the millions of humans who didn’t get a PS5 for Christmas, stay calm when you see these go out-of-stock. We anticipate that the demand will outpace supply at launch, but rest assured Faceplates will be a permanent fixture in our portfolio.

On the other hand, if you’re among the millions of scalpers hoping to differentiate their overpriced PS5 with a custom faceplate, we encourage you to sign up for the launch notification here.

That’s it from us. Congratulations on surviving 2020. We’ll try harder in 2021.