Dbrand Taunts Sony To Sue After Custom PS5 Faceplate Reveal

Custom skins are its bread and butter and Dbrand has taunted Sony to sue them after announcing its plans to sell matte black PS5 faceplates. The Canada-based company took to Reddit to share the news and toss in a few jabs at not only Sony but also CD Projekt RED, too.
When point-blank asked if they were worried about retaliation from Sony in a similar vein as to what happened to Customize My Plates, Dbrand said they’d encourage Sony to try.
It’s hard to say if Sony will go the extra mile to sue them, but it certainly isn’t the best idea to encourage them to.
You can read the full announcement here:
As the title of this post suggests, we’re now the global leaders in PS5 Faceplates.
Sue us, Sony.
This project has been in the works since just before we told you not to buy PlayStation 5 skins. Spoiler alert: this is why we told you not to buy PlayStation 5 skins.
After moving a few more chess pieces through four dimensions, we added a new production line to our plastic injection molding facility and got to work. The skills we’ve refined through the past few years of developing the Grip Case has uniquely positioned our organization to create OEM-grade Faceplates: ones with all of the precision, attention to detail, and needlessly elaborate packaging that you’ve come to expect from dbrand.
We’ll be entering mass production on PS5 Faceplates by year’s end. However, we won’t be accepting orders until we have stock at our Toronto HQ, ready to ship. If CD Projekt RED has taught us anything, it’s that selling products before they’re finished is a bad idea.
If you’re among the millions of humans who didn’t get a PS5 for Christmas, stay calm when you see these go out-of-stock. We anticipate that the demand will outpace supply at launch, but rest assured Faceplates will be a permanent fixture in our portfolio.
On the other hand, if you’re among the millions of scalpers hoping to differentiate their overpriced PS5 with a custom faceplate, we encourage you to sign up for the launch notification here.
That’s it from us. Congratulations on surviving 2020. We’ll try harder in 2021.
What do you think? Do you think Sony will take the bait or remain silent? Tell us below!