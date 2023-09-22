Criterion To Focus On Battlefield Development

Criterion Games has been passed over from EA Sports to EA Entertainment, meaning its primary focus has shifted. It will continue to work on Need for Speed games, however.

Vince Zampella, the man in charge of EA studios that cover IPs like Battlefield, Star Wars, and Apex Legends, revealed the news in a blog post (via VGC). He noted that — like it’s been said before — EA’s “all-in on Battlefield,” and Criterion’s prior experience with the FPS IP makes it a great candidate to join EA Entertainment in developing the next chapter of Battlefield alongside DICE, Ripple Effect, and Ridgeline.

This comes three years after Criterion was put back in charge of Need for Speed after a four-game stint with Ghost Games. Luckily, the UK studio isn’t too far out of its roots as it did do additional work for previous Battlefield games.

