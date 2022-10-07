  • Home
  • News
  • CD Projekt RED Will Test Future Cyberpunk And The Witcher Games On Console Too
CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED Will Test Future Cyberpunk And The Witcher Games On Console Too

October 7, 2022 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

To say Cyberpunk 2077‘s initial launch had a negative impact on the reputation of the previously reputable CD Projekt RED would be a bit of understatement. Prior to its release, gamers knew this Polish dev for some really big hits, but with the awful state their 2021 title was in at launch, it was no surprise that this wasn’t taken lightly by gamers, especially those on previous-gen hardware.

One of the biggest issues was the testing or lack thereof when it came to looking over the console versions for bugs and glitches. It got so bad that Sony even stepped in and not only pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from PSN, but also refunded those unfortunate enough to buy the game during its launch period, something Sony doesn’t do very often.

Future entries in The Witcher, which has another game in the works, a brand-new IP codenamed Hader, a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, and other projects from the studio will apparently be more vigilant when it comes to testing on other platforms.

It seems CD Projekt RED is using a new strategy following the bombed release.

“We test gameplay quality on every platform from the get-go, and do not focus only on the developers’ PC build. Of course, this makes early stages of the creation process a bit more tedious, but it also gives us greater control and confidence at later stages.”

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

Gabriel's the main news man and manages all coverage for PSX Extreme. With nearly half a decade of news writing experience, he enjoy all forms of gaming and entertainment. Twitter

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments