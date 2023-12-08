Baldur’s Gate 3 Wins TGA 2023’s Players’ Voice

Baldur’s Gate 3 has dominated a lot of categories that it’s been a part of, so, yes, it’s won Players’ Voice. Other contenders included Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Genshin Impact.

In a short announcement at The Game Awards, Baldur’s Gate 3 was dubbed the Players’ Voice winner. We can’t say this comes as a surprise, with the game taking home other major awards (like Best RPG). It’s still anyone’s race when it comes to Game of the Year, though.

What do you think? Did you vote for Baldur’s Gate 3? Let us know below!