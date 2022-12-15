Amazon Games To Publish Next Tomb Raider

Amazon Games has struck a deal with Crystal Dynamics, leading to the former taking publishing control of the next major entry to the Tomb Raider franchise. The deal allows for CD to keep up its work while receiving “full support” and global publishing from its partner.

The next entry in the famed franchise will keep to its single-player, third-person roots topped off with the expected narrative adventure and puzzles to complete. We know that it will be developed on Unreal Engine 5, according to Amazon Games’ blog (via Insider Gaming) and will mark the most expansive entry in the franchise. The game has no title as of right now.

For those somehow out of the loop, Tomb Raider follows adventurer Lara Croft, as she takes on daring adventures to find relics and unravel mysteries. The franchise has its roots all the way back in 1996 where it debuted on the Sega Saturn followed by others, including a PlayStation version. The game has since continued a relatively successful path with its last mainline entry in 2018 and a recreation of the original game on mobile earlier this year.

Amazon believes it’s able to provide much needed support to make sure the game is the highest quality it can be.

“Amazon Games is committed to bringing players games of the highest quality, from the best developers, across all variety of platforms and genres, and we’re honored by the opportunity to work with this storied developer and franchise. Our team is incredibly excited about collaborating with the talented and visionary Crystal Dynamics team to bring the next chapter of Lara Croft’s saga to players around the world.”

The reveal isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, though, considering we’ll have to wait and see if this actually works out or if this will end up like so many other Amazon Games projects and end up lackluster or just coming out at all.

