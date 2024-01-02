NCSoft Working On Horizon MMORPG

Word on the street is there are two different multiplayer projects set in the Horizon world instead of just the one. One is the confirmed project by Guerrilla Games, while a brand-new project is in the works at Korean developer NCSoft, which just recently inked a partnership with Sony.

Twitter user Kurakasis compiled a load of evidence that corroborates a previous report from Korean publication MTN, alleging this multiplayer game by the Korean developer. It largely includes snippets of LinkedIn profiles from NCSoft employees. Information uncovered includes the game’s codename (Project Skyline), its development timeline began in 2021, it’s built on Unreal Engine 5, and interestingly, its platforms are only PC and mobile.

The lack of a PS5 version is a rather big deal, especially if this is associated with the Horizon games, which have remained on consoles first and then PC. Now, it’s all too possible another developer — such as Guerrilla itself — is in charge of the PS5 version, but that just seems like it’s putting a lot on its plate at one time.

Everything I have found about Horizon MMO (MMORPG to be precise): The game is now essentially confirmed to be in development, as an NCSoft employee posted a job listing on LinkedIn with a codename logo stylized similarly to the logo of Horizon games. – It's developed under the… pic.twitter.com/Xykp1sp1o3 — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) December 31, 2023

