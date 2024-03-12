Unannounced DLC Spoiled In Spider-Man 2 Update

Fans who have played the 2023 sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man have been treated not only to a recently released game update, but also to new DLC not yet officially announced by Insomniac Games.

Update 1.002 for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was released on March 7, delivering new features to the PS5 exclusive such as a New Game+ mode and a new trophy unlocked through NG+. What was not expected from the new update is that the game’s Debug Mode became unintentionally accessible, leading to the discovery of unannounced DLC (via PSLS). The “Beetle Villain Arc” will supposedly debut a new mission and boss fight against the upcoming villain, Beetle Janice.

Feel free to take a look at how the new level may be laid out. Some of these entries may potentially be titles for cutscenes introducing Beetle Janice.

Beetle Janice Intro

Beetle Reveal

Beetle Construction

Beetle Ambush

Beetle Battlefield

Beetle Bridge

Beetle Convoy

Beetle Hostages

Beetle Boss

Beetle Janice is a Spider-Man villain who was once a member of the Sinister Six. Her upcoming debut in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was already spoiled when Insomniac fell of a cyber attack last December.

