Ubisoft Has 10 Assassin’s Creed Games In The Works

Undoubtedly, if we were to ask what you think of when we ask you about Ubisoft, most would probably think of any number of iconic assassin romps through the years. Turns out, the developer is going all-in and releasing a whopping 10 Assassin’s Creed games.

We already have knowledge of five games that are part of the series. While some are officially confirmed like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, there are also games that haven’t exited their codename phases yet. Names like Red, Hexe, Jade, and Project Invictus are all alleged entries in the long-running series while Tom Henderson also reports on a VR game and potential sequel tied to the series.

If those seven games weren’t enough, though, Insider Gaming reports three other Assassin’s Creed games are in the works by different internal studios. Ubisoft Sofia is working on Nebula, an entry that takes players to the Aztec Empire in India and the Mediterranean. Ubisoft Chengdu is supposedly working on Raid, a free-to-play four-player PvE game that is rumored to be part of the AC universe. Finally, Ubisoft Annecy is working on Echoes, a more mysterious multiplayer entry.

It’s not clear when any of these prototyped games will find its way to the public, but we can hope for the best, and with the supposedly positive turn Ubisoft is taking with Mirage going back its roots, we can only hope it’s all uphill from here.

