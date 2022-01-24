  • Home
  • News
  • Ubisoft Halts Watch Dogs: Legion Updates
Watch Dogs: Legion

Ubisoft Halts Watch Dogs: Legion Updates

January 24, 2022 Gabe Reisinger No Comments

Ubisoft has pulled the plug on Watch Dogs: Legion after not even a year and half of support. The studio took it upon themselves to announce the news in a blog post, which started by praising the successes of the title including a decently sized fanbase and a fair bit of content. 

All that, however, wasn’t enough for Ubisoft to continue producing new content as their latest update was the final update they’ll put out there, but do assure fans that the game will continue in a sense, stating that following Season 5’s passing, the game will loop seasons 3 through 5 over and over.

It’s hard to tell if Ubisoft plans on shuttering the Watch Dogs: Legion servers, but it seems if they do, they don’t want to rock the boat with too much shocking info all at once. 

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

I'm PSX Extreme's managing editor and one of the first to nab a PS5 on the team. While not writing about PlayStation, I like to write about gaming as a whole and the entertainment industry. I still smash my head on a keyboard and words come out. Twitter | Send tips

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments