The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria Brings Back Fan Favourite Gimli Actor

John Rhys-Davies, who played Gimli in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, is set to reprise his role as the Dwarf warrior in the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria video game.

Speaking on his role reprisal, which is the first time he has played or voiced the character since The Lord of the Rings: Aragorn’s Quest video game back in 2010, Rhys-Davies said that it is always fun to come back.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a survival crafting video game set in the Fourth Age of Middle-earth developed by Free Range Games.

Fans of the movies much anticipate Rhys-Davies’ return to Middle-earth, which will happen when the game is released on PC on October 24, and a later, currently unknown date for PlayStation.

“It’s always fun to come back and think of the ‘what-ifs’, and the chance to work on this game is an exploration of one of the what-ifs, isn’t it? Actors often create characters out of love and it’s very hard, sometimes, to let them go. Certainly, Gimli is, for me, a character that I really adore, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to reprise him in a different context.”

