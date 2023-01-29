The Last Of Us Tess Actress Passes Away At 45

The Last of Us actress Annie Wersching has passed away at the age 45. In 2020, the Tess actress was diagnosed with cancer and kept it from the public eye while she kept filming roles including in Star Trek: Picard.

Wersching’s husband and fellow actor, Stephen Full, issued a statement about his departed wife (via Deadline), saying she found “wonder in the simplest moments,” how she didn’t “require music to dance,” and how she would encourage seeking adventures rather than waiting around for them to find you.

Not long after, Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann issued his own tribute about her on Twitter. He called her a “dear friend” and an “amazing artist and human being.” He also linked to a fundraiser set up for the family.

Outside of her work on The Last of Us, Annie Wersching also played a role in Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Enterprise, the disastrously failed Anthem, and more.

Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones. There’s a go fund me set up for her family: https://t.co/dhvk6uOvZV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 29, 2023

