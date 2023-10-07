Menu Close
The Last of Us

The Last Of Us Part 2: Remastered Seems Inbound

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

More fuel has been added to the fire of The Last of Us II getting the remaster treatment. This sort of behavior shouldn’t be surprising as Naughty Dog has remastered the original multiple times to keep the game on a current generation console.

As spotted by Insider Gaming, lead outsource artist Mark Pajarillo shared on their since-edited LinkedIn profile that they worked on a remaster of The Last of Us II. Rumblings of a remaster have been swirling around the internet since January 2022. More info then surfaced due to a July 2023 interview with composer Gustavo Santaolalla.

This news comes at a rough time for Naughty Dog, coming from a bout of layoffs and its multiplayer game being on thin ice.

What do you think? Would you buy The Last of Us 2: Remastered?

Tagged , , ,

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
%d bloggers like this: