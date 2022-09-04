  • Home
  • News
  • The Callisto Protocol Has "Full Year" Of Support Planned
The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol Has “Full Year” Of Support Planned

September 4, 2022 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Striking Distance Studios‘ debut horror game, The Callisto Protocol, is poised to have a full year of support once launched later this year. This M-rated horror game by the same minds behind the Dead Space franchise will include DLC later down the line.

During an interview with TrueTrophies, Striking Distance CEO Mark James tip-toed around specifics, possibly because it hasn’t been decided just yet what approach the team will have when building up this world no longer associated to Krafton’s PUBG universe.

“We’ve left the world expandable. We’ve created a world that can tell different stories, and so we can either tell those stories either through DLC, or we could actually tell those stories through subsequent products. We’ve left those open.”

During that same interview, it was joked that the expandability of the universe could leave open the avenue of a “petting zoo” game, leading to James partly dismissing it and mentioning how DLC may contain different modes with elements inspired by other survival horror IPs.

Until we actually see it, we’ll never know, but it’s not too long of a wait. The Callisto Protocol releases on current and past-gen consoles on December 2, 2022.

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

Gabriel's the main news man and manages all coverage for PSX Extreme. With nearly half a decade of news writing experience, he enjoy all forms of gaming and entertainment. Twitter

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments