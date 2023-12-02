Take A Wacky Road Trip In Console Exclusive Pacific Drive This February

Ironwood Studios is bringing its wacky road trip sim, Pacific Drive, to the PS5 as a console exclusive in late February. Only two short months before you can jump into the reimagined Pacific Northwest fending off supernatural threats.

The gameplay loop — as detailed on the PlayStation Blog — is rather simple. Repair your vehicle, plan your route, execute that route, raid the planned Zone, return hopefully in one piece after the raid, and repeat. These exits aren’t surefire, though, as you must choose your exit plan carefully, as some are easier than others with differing hazards. You can fix up and upgrade your automobile to make these excursions more palatable.

What do you think? Does Pacific Drive seem like your cup of tea? Let us know below!