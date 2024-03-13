System Shock Remake Shocks Its Way To PS4, PS5 Soon

Last year, we saw the remake of System Shock hit PC, and while it’s taken a while, developer Nightdive Studios is bringing this classic to the modern consoles. The game will feature all sorts of improvements to the original 1994 title.

IGN shared a trailer showcasing the remake’s port to PS4 and PS5, It will keep the improved graphics of the 2023 PC version with updated enemy AI, mechanics, and brand-new areas. It will also come with any sort of post-launch content that the PC version is getting in two months time.

What do you think? Are you excited to see System Shock come to the PlayStation? Let us know below!