Standalone Spider-Man Remastered Releases For PS5

May 7, 2023 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

PlayStation has released a standalone version of Spider-Man Remastered for the PS5. Initially, players could only get it as a bonus from the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

If you’re one of the players who nabbed themselves a copy of the game on the PS4, you can simply upgrade your version to a PS5 copy for $10. Otherwise, you’ll be looking at $49.99 if you never got the game. If you got it from PlayStation Plus, you won’t be able to upgrade.

With the game scheduled to leave the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in mid-May, it may be worth a look. You can also pay an upgrade fee if you want to upgrade your standard edition of Miles Mores for the Ultimate.

