Square Enix Shares Drop Amid Final Fantasy 16 Failing To Meet “High End” Expectations

So Square Enix saw a sharp 15% decline in share price in Japan. This decline follows its latest earnings call, which was naturally a mixed bag of good news and bad news.

In Q2 2023, the company saw a 14% year-on-year increase, but profits were down, and not like kind of down, but rather 69% down. This sparked a lot of concerns from shareholders, leading to Square Enix going from ¥‎6,366 — $44.97 — a share on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday evening at closing to ¥‎5,566 — $39.15 — when it opened.

According to Bloomberg (via VGC), this underwhelming financial status was partially due to the underperformance of the new entry to its biggest-hitting franchise — Final Fantasy. Supposedly, Final Fantasy 16 failed to meet the “‎high end of the company’s expectations.”

Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu placed blame on the slow adoption of the PS5 and called it a “limiting factor.” That’s not to say the newest entry is an entire failure — in a week, three million copies were shipped and digitally sold. This is more in line with Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s 3.5 million in 10 days, but it’s also understandably different.

While one is a remake of an established entry, one that holds a lot of nostalgia for quite a few FF fans, the other is a mainline game with loftier expectations as it’s expected to make use of what makes this console generation unique.