Menu Close
Spyro

Spyro The Dragon Tweet Reignites Sequel Hope

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Toys For Bob has reignited fans hopes for a Spyro the Dragon sequel, which hasn’t seen a proper new outing since 2008’s Dawn of the Dragon. Sure, he’s had other appearances, like in Crash Team Rumble.

On Twitter, the official Spyro account posted a simple message captioned “2024 motto.” Attached was an image with the words “You gotta believe” next to a smiling Spyro. In and of itself, it’s a harmless enough post,  but it seems like a weird post to make, even as you know just how desperate fans are for another entry.

Frankly, it’s likely that if Toys For Bob were to make another entry, it would probably end up as an Xbox exclusive, as in the end, Activision is the series’ publisher. But, we can hope that it’ll be among the limited games Microsoft has made multi-platform.

What do you think? Do you want a sequel for our scaly bud here? Let us know below!

Tagged , ,

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x