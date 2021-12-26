  • Home
  • News
  • Showing NEO: The World Ends With You Support Could Lead To Sequel
NEO: The World Ends With You

Showing NEO: The World Ends With You Support Could Lead To Sequel

December 26, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

While NEO: The World Ends With You failed to meet Square Enix‘s sales expectations, that doesn’t mean  the game can’t get a sequel if enough people really want it. Speaking with Nintendo Life, Tomohiko Hirano explained that if enough fan support bleeds through, Square Enix is open to making a sequel.

Nothing is set in stone when it comes to future installments, however.

“Frankly speaking, nothing has been decided in terms of a next installment. However, as a game based on an actual city, there are still many areas that we still haven’t been able to bring to life in the games, so a part of me wants to realize that in some way. If players convey their passion for the game to us, our company may decide to let us make a sequel!”

NEO: The World Ends With You series director, Tatsuya Kando, chimed in to assure fans that he is listening to them to add more “thoughts and emotions” to the next game. 

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

I'm PSX Extreme's managing editor and one of the first to nab a PS5 on the team. While not writing about PlayStation, I like to write about gaming as a whole and the entertainment industry. I still smash my head on a keyboard and words come out. Twitter | Send tips

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments