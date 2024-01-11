Shoot Dinosaurs In Son And Bone, Heading To PS5

Dino-shooter Son and Bone arrives on PS5 sometime this year, bringing together Turok and the ever-present DOOM. This wacky shooter is under the watchful eye of TeamKill Media, which developed Quantum Error.

An announcement teaser was released on PlayStation’s YouTube channel showcasing protagonist Sam Judge going all Doom Guy on some overgrown lizards with varying weapons ranging from a pistol and knife to a whole minigun and missile launcher, and more.

Needless to say, if you’re looking for something to fill that boomer shooter void, Son and Bone might have what it takes to stand out among the crowd with a premise that is just ridiculous enough to work.

What do you think? Is TeamKill’s involvement making you wary of Son and Bone? Are you planning on picking it up? Let us know below!