Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy Celebrates The Spooky Season With New Free Skin

October 27, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

As the nights draw near and — for some — the temp drops, it seems Sackboy has a fun little gift for Sackboy: A Big Adventure owners. To give a bit of Halloween spirit to the title, fans can expect a spiffy and spooky new look for the game’s protagonist.

The new skin sees our hero donning a spooky makeover complete with a green complexion and ragged clothes. One thing that is certainly welcome, too, is that the new makeover is going to all players free of charge once it officially releases later this week.

The title has seen some pretty solid support over its lifetime, which is much needed following the cyberattack that led to past-gen LittleBigPlanet severs to shutter for good earlier this year.

Fans can get this new skin free of charge on October 29.

What do you think? Are you excited for the new skin? Tell us below!

