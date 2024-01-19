Rockstar Editor Shutting Down On PS4 Next Month

In case it flew under your radar, Rockstar offers a simple solution to immediately share videos to YouTube directly on console that will cease operations on PS4 and Xbox One soon. Considering how far into the life cycle we are for PS5, we can’t say it’s shocking.

As stated by Rockstar in a Newswire post, it is approaching the limits of what it can do to keep GTA Online afloat on previous-gen consoles. By cutting the support, it will help the sustainability of the online-only romp. The Rockstar Editor’s final day will be February 20. After that, all clips and projects will be deleted.

Support for the editor will remain in full force on the PS5. If this is any indicator it won’t be until we eventually see the PS6 before we will see that generation fizzle out of support. If you aren’t clear how to save, export, and store your clips, then Rockstar’s got your back with some instructions, which you can read below.

Open the Rockstar Editor

Select Video Gallery

Select the Project you want to Export

Select Upload to YouTube, then yet If no YouTube account has been linked to your Rockstar Games account, then select Yes to continue to link your accounts Follow instructions to link your YouTube account to your Rockstar Games account Return to game after linking the accounts

If you agree to the Sharing Policy, select Upload

Confirm your video title, then the video description, tagging, etc.

What do you think? Are you still playing GTA Online on the PS4 or have you upgraded to the big leagues on PS5? Let us know below!