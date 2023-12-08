Rock Out To Simple Plan In Drums Rock

Simple Plan has arrived to the PSVR 2 drumming sim, Drums Rock, allowing you to jam out to your favorite songs from the Canadian rock band. Unfortunately, no What’s New Scooby-Doo theme, with only four songs found in the pack.

A new trailer dropped showcasing what songs are to be expected, ironically, though, none of the tracks play in the trailer. The tracklist includes Crazy, Shut Up!, Welcome to My Life, and Time to Say Goodbye. Drum to your heart’s content. Naturally, not too many people are pleased with the lack of the Scooby-Doo theme, but hey maybe it’s all part of the plan… the Simple Plan.

