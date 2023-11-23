RIG Headsets On Sale At Best Buy For Limited Time

A new deal dropped with RIG and Best Buy teaming up to help you with your long-term gaming sessions with the limited-time discounted RIG 900 Max HX (now $199.99), 800 Pro HX (now $99.99), and 600 Pro HX (now $79.99). Do you need a new headset for those late-night or early-morning gaming sessions? If these seem interesting, you better act fast as this deal only extends until November 27.

The RIG headsets, while licensed for Xbox, is compatible with most any console, and promise all-day comfort, with the 600 Pro HXs featuring snap-to-fit earcups, cushioned headbands, and up to 18 hours of play with a 2.4GHz connection or 24 hours of battery life through Bluetooth. On top of that, if you need to make a call or hop on voice chat, it has you covered, with a crystal clear microphone that folds into the earcup for easy muting.

Meanwhile, its 900 Max HX, which launched this year, keeps with the trend of comfort, lightweight, and strong battery life, clocking in at upwards of 50 hours with a 2.4GHz connection or 60 hours of Bluetooth play. Once you’re done, just dock the headset on the included charging station for your next gaming binge.

You can even customize the headset with the app, whether that’s selecting a preset or making it your own with your mix.

