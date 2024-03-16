Respawn Faces Bout Of Layoffs

Apex Legends developer, Respawn Entertainment, is facing a bout of layoffs as part of EA’s ongoing 5% staff reduction plans. While much of the team affected was tied to the social and Apex side of things, it’s not all doom and gloom.

IGN reports the layoffs, which will overall affect 670 people, will be over by the end of the month, but in the meantime we expect most of EA’s subsidiaries to face some sort of layoff. Former global social media lead, Alex Ackerman, posted on Twitter that his time at the company is over, but he called his time at Respawn and working on Apex as “the honor of” his career and a highlight of his entire life.

Despite the layoffs, EA is still keeping Respawn’s lights on and continuing to put more into Apex Legends and its future.

After 20 Seasons of Apex and 5 years at Respawn nearly to the day, my job has been made redundant and I have been laid off.



Working on this game and supporting this community has truly been the honor of my career and a highlight of my life.

Thank you for everything, legends ❤️ — Alex Ackerman🌙 (@alex_frostwolf) March 14, 2024

