Resident Evil 4 VR Mode Eyes PSVR 2 Exclusive Release Next Week

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode, the virtual reality version of Resident Evil 4 Remake, is heading exclusively to PSVR 2 next week.

Capcom took to Twitter (via VGC) to announce the free update for PS5 owners — alongside a demo version that same day — which will launch on December 8. It’s not clear whether it’s a full remake of the remake’s story in VR, but we’d hedge our bets it is. If it is, that means it’ll be in line with Village, which also released a VR version back in February.

While not fully confirmed, we anticipate it will be on par with Village’s use of the VR controllers, letting you feel the recoil, vibrations, and resistance throughout the experience.

As of late, the VR peripheral has been a bit lacking in new major releases, so Resident Evil 4 VR Mode is certainly one to keep an eye on if you’re invested in the PSVR 2. It will launch on December 8.

Roost to all Agents, Resident Evil 4 VR Mode launches for PSVR2 on December 8th as a free update for PS5 owners of the game! A demo version will also be available to download at the same time! pic.twitter.com/il8y0XTN5a — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) November 30, 2023

What do you think? Are you excited about the VR version, seeing the story from Leon’s perspective? Let us know below!