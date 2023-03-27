Resident Evil 4 Remake Team Working On Flickering Light Issue

The team over at Capcom is aware and working on a fix for a known issue plaguing copies of the Resident Evil 4 remake on the PS5. The issue involves lighting, and the possible remedy includes changing some settings until the issue has been resolved.

PS5 players may have noticed when they’re moving through the landscape, there’s a flashing light at the bottom of the screen. The light is nothing but a simple glitch, albeit an annoying one. Capcom’s got you covered, though, if you really want to play the Resident Evil 4 remake, but want to get rid of that pesky light issue.

The issue seems to be related to some settings the player may have fiddled with. If you’re running into this light glitch, Capcom took to Twitter to address it and recommends you save your game, close it, and reboot it. If that doesn’t do the trick, you’ll have to change one of two options — either toggle motion blur on or turn off the depth of field. This should fix your issue, but of course, the devs are working on patching it out.

We're aware of an issue where players may experience flickering lights at the bottom of the screen when playing the PS5 version of Resident Evil 4. Here are some temporary fixes we recommend. We intend to fix the issue in a future update and apologize for any inconvenience! pic.twitter.com/qhSp8RwGQN — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 24, 2023

