  • Home
  • News
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake Team Working On Flickering Light Issue
Resident Evil 4 remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake Team Working On Flickering Light Issue

March 27, 2023 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

The team over at Capcom is aware and working on a fix for a known issue plaguing copies of the Resident Evil 4 remake on the PS5. The issue involves lighting, and the possible remedy includes changing some settings until the issue has been resolved.

PS5 players may have noticed when they’re moving through the landscape, there’s a flashing light at the bottom of the screen. The light is nothing but a simple glitch, albeit an annoying one. Capcom’s got you covered, though, if you really want to play the Resident Evil 4 remake, but want to get rid of that pesky light issue.

The issue seems to be related to some settings the player may have fiddled with. If you’re running into this light glitch, Capcom took to Twitter to address it and recommends you save your game, close it, and reboot it. If that doesn’t do the trick, you’ll have to change one of two options — either toggle motion blur on or turn off the depth of field. This should fix your issue, but of course, the devs are working on patching it out.

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
About

Gabriel's the main news man and manages all coverage for PSX Extreme. With nearly half a decade of news writing experience, he enjoy all forms of gaming and entertainment. Twitter

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments