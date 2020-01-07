PSX Extreme’s Game of the Year 2019

At first glance it doesn’t seem like there were many heavy hitters in 2019. But once you actually take a look at all the games that came out it becomes much more apparent that there were a ton of them. And many were really good ones and they spanned all kinds of different genres. While 2020 is looking to be a year packed with great games, 2019 wasn’t anything to laugh at.

We came up with a list of potentials for the coveted Game of the Year. After some voting and a tiny bit of debate, we here at PSX Extreme choose one game out of a fairly big list. Let’s take a look at the competitors.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

FromSoftware made their “hardcore” presence known once again with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. This time taking place in Japan during the 16th century. Sekiro managed to differentiate itself from previous works of the developer in a great way while still keeping that FromSoftware flavor they are known for.

Apex Legends

Despite releasing in a genre that is full of competition, Respawn Entertainment managed to make its mark with their free-to-play, Battle Royale, Apex Legends. It literally came out of nowhere and surprised us all. It’s made a name for itself and has gathered a passionate community.

The Outer Worlds

Obsidian is no stranger to the role-playing genre and they landed another big hit in The Outer Worlds. Traveling to different worlds and recruiting new members for your ship are all part of a world that is both interesting and entertaining. There is a lot of talent behind this game and it paid off in a pretty big way.

Everyone knows the story of Hideo Kojima splitting from Konami and what a mess that was. Death Stranding serves as the first game from Kojima Productions. And as you might expect from Kojima, the game managed to make a pretty big splash and divide the gaming community at the same time.

It’s been about 17 years since the first game came out on PlayStation 2. A mix of Disney and Final Fantasy created a series that spanned 13 games over several consoles. Kingdom Hearts 3 brought this mass of, what was considered by many, confusing story to a satisfying conclusion. Both for the hardcore fans and those that weren’t able to keep up for the entire run.

Control

Brought to us by Remedy and 505 Games, Control is a mind bending adventure with some excellent gameplay. You’ve suddenly become the director of a government operation that takes care of objects that can twist reality as we know it. A solid experience that is pretty memorable in its weirdness.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Plague Tale surprised many people (in a great way) by presenting a strong story and characters in a horrific, medieval world. A tense, stealth survival-horror title that has you avoiding people and swarms of rats. Lots and lots of rats. So many rats.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty has been around for a long time. And for good reason. Modern Warfare is the latest addition to the series and expands on what made previous entries great. Some might even say it’s the best in the series.

It took a long time but the popular shooter looter finally came out with a new game in the series. All new characters and powers and, of course, a gazillion different guns to find. Borderlands 3 was more Borderlands. Which is what most people wanted.

The Tropico series does management simulation quite well with interesting systems and a healthy dose of satirical humor. After a long development, Tropico 6 improves on these features and added some new twists.

The Surge 2

Although a sequel to the first game from 2017, The Surge 2 is set in a slightly different setting. The game takes place in a futuristic city and sports a hugely satisfying battle and character progression system. It’s a refined experience that left a mark on many people.

Shenmue 3

After many, many years, a Kickstarter, and then more backing from Deep Silver, Shenmue 3 finally managed to make it into the wild this year. Fans of the series were super excited and, thankfully, the game did quite well, keeping faith with the original series.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Whether you agree or not, the success of Star Wars cannot be denied. Games have been pretty hit or miss though. Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall, Apex Legends) took the reigns for Fallen Order and created a game that’s pleasing for single player campaigners and Star Wars fans alike.

Aaannd the winner is….

Death Stranding

While there were a few other games that came close, Death Stranding managed to garner the most votes from the team. Some people are liable to not agree but Kojima and his team were able to create something that really stands out from the crowd. Interesting gameplay, a different take on a post-apocalyptic world, and a message that is relative to today’s world, all make for a very unique experience. As divisive as the game may be, it’s definitely one of the most memorable in recent years.

So there ya go, Game of the Year for 2019 here at PSX Extreme. What do you think? Do you agree? Which game would you choose? Here’s to 2020 being another great year for gaming.