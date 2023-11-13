PSVR 2 Takes Home Golden Joystick’s Best Gaming Hardware

Sony’s PSVR 2 has taken home an award all to itself as the Golden Joystick’s Best Gaming Hardware. That said, it looked like a landslide win was inevitable.

The Golden Joystick Awards took place this month as an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The PSVR 2 was released back in February to critical acclaim, providing a huge jump for VR tech and further raising mainstream interest in VR.

We can’t say it’s shocking that the VR headset took home the award when it stood as the only VR hardware in the category.

PSVR 2

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF

Nitro Deck

ASUS ROG Strix Scope 2 96

Samsung 990 PRO

What do you think? Did the PSVR 2 deserve the award? Let us know below!