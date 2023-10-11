Menu Close

PS5 Slim Doesn’t Come With Vertical Stand

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

If you’re like so many players, you probably like to stand your console up vertically, well, Sony’s gonna ask for an extra fee as the recently unveiled PS5 Slim doesn’t come with a vertical stand. 

According to the PlayStation Blog, this new Slim model will come with a horizontal stand for gamers to set their console on its side. If you wanna have it standing up, though, that’s gonna cost you about $29.99 for an extra accessory. It’s unclear how — if — the console can even stand on its own, considering the significant volume and weight reduction that these new models have going for it.

