PS5 sales

PS5 Sales Trending Ahead PS4 Life-To-Date Sales

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Over the last year, the PlayStation 5 has seen a huge explosion in adoption after a lengthy battle to bring the console steadily to homes across the world. Component shortages during the early years of its life made it difficult for early adopters as scalpers swooped in to take advantage of desperate people looking to get in on the new generation of gaming.

According to Circana (previously NPD) (via GamesIndustry.biz), the PS5 is now trending ahead of the PS4 when compared to its own life span at the time. Meanwhile, it’s leaps and bounds ahead of the PS3, clocking in at a whopping 87% ahead of the hardware. That shouldn’t surprise anyone, though, as the PS3 was a disastrously scuffed console launch. 

What do you think? Have you made the leap to the current-gen and if so, how are you enjoying it?

