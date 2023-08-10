PS5 Pro Won’t Be “That Meaningful” Take-Two Exec Claims

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick isn’t convinced upgrades like the PS5 Pro will be meaningful. It’s yet to be confirmed, but it’s looking likely that Sony will launch a mid-gen upgrade like it has in the past with the console targeting 8K and a 2024 release window.

Zelnick spoke with IGN where he expressed — from a publisher perspective — that mid-gen upgrades aren’t that meaningful and doesn’t change whether they’d release games to a particular generation. Granted, this is from a publisher’s standpoint rather than a consumer, who would be more interested in this mid-gen upgrade because it historically offers better graphics, storage, form factor, etc.

With the PS5 already three years into its generation, it’s coming close to “needing” that upgrade, which could double as a way to boost sales, considering the resolved chip shortage and scummy scalpers hindered early adopters from at least dipping their toes into current-gen gaming.

