PS5 Price Hike In-Bound In Select Regions

Some bitter news for PlayStation fans still yet to get their hands on the PS5. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s revealed that the PS5 price is going up in select regions, claiming it’s responding to the challenging “global economic environment.”
Over on the PlayStation Blog, it was revealed that markets like the Middle East, Japan, Canada, Europe, China, and more are going to see the price hike while the United States are left alone at least for now.
At the end of the post, SIE CEO, Jim Ryan, assured fans that its top-priority is to get more consoles out to the public and make the supply issue a thing of the past.
PS5 Price Hike Chart
Europe
- PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99
- PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99
UK
- PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99
- PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99
Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022)
- PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (including tax)
- PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax)
China
- PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan
- PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan
Australia
- PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95
- PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95
Mexico
- PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999
- PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499
Canada
- PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – CAD $649.99
- PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99
Man, really disappointed by Sony’s pricing schemes, yet again. In Canada, from day one, the PS5 was more expensive than the Xbox Series X. Not much more, but still more.
To add to that, now that the price has been increased, we see places like Japan get the disc version for 60478 yen, which at current exchange rates, is equal to $572 Canadian Dollars.
Why should anyone, especially those in Canada, buy the worlds most expensive game console, when it’s not also the worlds most powerful?
Really hope Sony adds more value to the PS5 offering, or else I fear Xbox will overtake them this generation. This is definitely not the PR that Sony needs right now…