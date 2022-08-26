PS5 Price Hike In-Bound In Select Regions

Some bitter news for PlayStation fans still yet to get their hands on the PS5. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s revealed that the PS5 price is going up in select regions, claiming it’s responding to the challenging “global economic environment.”

Over on the PlayStation Blog, it was revealed that markets like the Middle East, Japan, Canada, Europe, China, and more are going to see the price hike while the United States are left alone at least for now.

At the end of the post, SIE CEO, Jim Ryan, assured fans that its top-priority is to get more consoles out to the public and make the supply issue a thing of the past.

PS5 Price Hike Chart

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99

PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99 UK PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99

PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99 Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022) PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (including tax)

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax) China PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan Australia PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95

PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95 Mexico PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999

PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499 Canada PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – CAD $649.99

PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

