PS5 Peripheral Prices Increase In Japan

Sony has revealed that it’s increasing PlayStation 5’s laundry list of peripheral prices in its home country of Japan. This price hike follows the reveal of the PS5 Slim, alongside a noticeable increase to the PS5 Digital Edition’s $399.99 price, jumping all the way to $449.99.

While the rest of the world is only seeing this Digital Edition price increase, Japanese users may have to fork over a little more for its best peripherals. As spotted by VGC, flagship accessories, including the DualSense controllers, Pulse 3D headset, HD Camera, and more, are raising its prices.

It isn’t immediately clear why Sony is suddenly boosting its prices, but we can only assume it was done in Japan as its audience there is more likely to not care about the inevitable price increase, which goes into effect on October 18.

