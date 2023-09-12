Menu Close
PS5 Exclusive Stellar Blade Gets Physical Release

Shift Up’s upcoming action title, Stellar Blade, is going to get a physical release, something that’s more novel than anything at this point. It was also confirmed another key detail that people weren’t fully sure about.

NoisyPixel spotted an FAQ on the game’s PlayStation Store page. Key stuff that was uncovered by this update includes the Korean dev’s intention to release a disc version, which is currently available for pre-order. It’s also single-player only.

