PS3 Console And Peripheral Support Canned In Japan

Sony has announced that come late April, the company will shutter its console and peripheral repair support for the PS3 in Japan at the least. This means you’ll be on your own if that 2006 piece of hardware finds itself needing some official TLC.

As detailed by VGC, this event comes as they simply don’t have the necessary inventory of parts to keep the service viable.

“After-sales service will be discontinued on Saturday, April 30, 2022 for the PlayStation®3 CECH-4300 series and all PS3 peripherals due to the exhaustion of parts inventory.”

In the end, though, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Sony is wanting to put the PS3 behind them, they don’t sell the console anymore and come April 30, they won’t be repairing them, either.

