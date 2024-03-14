PS1 Tomb Raider Remasters Run At 4K, 120 FPS Now

The Tomb Raider remasters now run at a better resolution and frame rate than ever before. The patch also fixes occasional crashes, wonky hitboxes, texture issues, and more.

The latest patch notes dropped on the official Tomb Raider website, noting some pretty standard things like adding missed textures, optimizing the lighting in dim areas, and the like. As Push Square notes, though, the remasters — without any indication — seems to have boosted frame rate and resolution. Now, the game apparently runs at 4K and can go as high as 120 FPS.

Naturally, a good TV is a must if you want to get the most out of the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered patch, but frankly, we’re just glad that the game runs at 4K at all.

What do you think? Have you hopped back into the shoes of Lara Croft? Let us know below!