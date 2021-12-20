  • Home
Final Fantasy VII

PS Plus Subscribers Can Upgrade Final Fantasy VII Remake To PS5 Version

December 20, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Back in March this year, Final Fantasy VII Remake was part of the PlayStation Plus lineup. While it wasn’t clear at the time, it’s been revealed that players who redeemed the game within that month have the ability to upgrade their copy to a PS5 version for free.

There isn’t a current deadline, but we’d get to it as soon as you possibly can in case there is a cut-off date. None the less, you can start turning your Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4 version into the current-gen, if you are lucky enough to have one, starting this Wednesday.

There’s even more, though, as this news comes with a secondary piece of news. For a limited time, the INTERmission episode, which stars fan-favorite character, Yuffie, will be discounted for a limited time. 

