Production Company Launches Gaming Division, Blumhouse Games

If you are a fan of horror films, you’ve probably come across a film made by Blumhouse Productions at least once. Its legacy spans the likes of Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, and more recent films like Get Out and M3GAN. Well, it looks like the multimedia company is looking to branch out with Blumhouse Games.

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, it looks like the horror company is launching a gaming division. As expected, the studio will put a focus on “indie-budget” horror games that “enable innovation” and push “creative boundaries.”

The world of indie horror is pretty wide and ever-expanding. Indie games often feel like the only time games ever take chances and, especially with horror, this concept spans entire studios focused on the medium to singular individuals dedicating their time and effort into tailoring a spooky and meaningful experience for all players. We can’t be sure if Blumhouse Games will capture that same feel or if it will feel more like a big-shot company trying to force itself into a field that it’ll end up “playing it safe” in.

