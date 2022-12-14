PlayStation Wants To Use Players As Support Agents

It appears like PlayStation has teamed up with Limitless Technology to bring the next form of its support to life. The new PlayStation support system seems to hinge heavily on those already knowledgeable around all things PS related.

According to PlayStation LifeStyle, in which the author received the alleged email, the email coaxed them by inquiring if they think they’re really a PS expert. Upon clicking the link, they were brought to a page that explains that they could earn money by “helping the brands you love.”

“Limitless empowers you to earn money for helping the brands you love. We’ve teamed up with Sony PlayStation to help you earn cash for supporting Sony PlayStation consumers with their questions.”

This new form of support requires applicants take an assessment test verified by Limitless, no doubt testing your knowledge of the platform and fixes for common problems. After being approved, you’re provided a one-off $10 bonus. You will then earn $1.20 for every question you solve successfully.

Sony reaching out to the PS community to act as — effectively — freelance support agents comes after shutting down its official Ask PlayStation Twitter, meaning users couldn’t get 1-to-1 support through the social media platform.

