PlayStation Store To Go Through Big Overhaul

The PlayStation Store is looking like it’s going to go through a massive overhaul later this month. As reported by the French PlayStation publication Planète Vita, Sony’s marketplace will drop the ability to purchase games on the web and mobile app that were originally released on the PS3, Vita, and PSP.

This won’t affect already purchased games nor will it eliminate the purchase of these games completely, either. Players will just have to jump through a separate hoop and purchase their games, apps, themes, and avatars on the PS4, PS3, Vita, or PSP.

The desktop change is set to occur on October 19 while its app will update on October 28.

The PlayStation Store update will also do away with the wishlist feature.

What do you think? Are you for or against this? Tell us below!