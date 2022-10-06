PlayStation Stars Putting NA Users On A Wait List

  • Home
October 6, 2022 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

PlayStation Stars went live to North America yesterday and yet already there appears to be a bit of a difference.

North American subscribers are randomly getting slapped with a two-month wait list. While this sounds like a bug, this is actually by design. Sony argues on the loyalty program’s FAQ page this is done so they can implement feedback quicker, iterate quickly, and ensure members will have an optimized experience. Basically, it seems like Sony’s worried letting everyone sign-up at once will overwhelm the server.

When PlayStation Stars went live in most of Asia, everyone was able to just jump right into it. Because of the wait list, this does mean that you’ll have to wait to start earning points, which is kind of a huge bummer when the service’s big draw was its $0 sign-up fee and promises of unique collectables.

