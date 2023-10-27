PlayStation Expects To See “Record-Breaking” PS5 Sales This Holiday Season

PlayStation is expecting record-breaking PS5 sales this holiday season, something that isn’t too hard to anticipate, considering supply is a lot more stable. Holiday seasons are always big sales quarters for console makers.

In a CNBC interview, Sony executive Eric Lempel told the outlet that this holiday season is its first season without the supply chain issues that plagued its launch, leading to a slower-than-expected adoption rate.

Couple the resolved supply chain issues with the highly anticipated release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, its constant spot as the top-dog in US — and typically UK — console sales charts, and its PS5 Slims coming out next month, and you have a compelling arguement. We can’t help but agree with Lempel that this holiday season will probably see very strong sales, whether it’ll be “record-breaking,” though, is to be seen.

